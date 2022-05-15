Concert tour launched at Royal Albert Hall inspired by Major Tim Peake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Concert tour launched at Royal Albert Hall inspired by Major Tim Peake

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 7.45pm
European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake (left) and Composer Ilan Eshkeri onstage at the Royal Albert Hall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
British astronaut Major Tim Peake was in attendance at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday for the launch of a new concert tour inspired by astronauts’ experiences on the International Space Station.

Space Station Earth features new music composed by Ilan Eshkeri, 45, and is performed against a backdrop of imagery from the International Space Station.

Major Peake, 50, was the first British astronaut to walk in space, and contacted Mr Eshkeri back in 2015 about a possible collaboration.

“Tim got in touch with me to ask if he could use a piece of my music in a video he planned to film on the Space Station and this resulted in an invitation to visit him at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, where he was training at the time,” Mr Eshkeri said.

“I found this trip profoundly impactful, and it made me think: why are we just making a five-minute video? Why don’t we create something different, something bigger?”

Mr Eshkeri is known for his film scores, including Still Alice and Stardust.

“An important theme of my conversations with astronauts is the sense of responsibility they feel to work closely with their crewmates to stay safe and thrive while in space – and I think the same principle applies on Earth,” Mr Eshkeri added.

Space Station Earth concert
European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake (left) pictured alongside composer Ilan Eshkeri onstage at the Royal Albert Hall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I hope the show illustrates how collaboration and cooperation can help to effect positive change on our planet. Rather than being passengers, we need to behave more like crew members on Space Station Earth.”

Mr Eshkeri also collaborated with other European Space Agency astronauts including Andreas Mogensen, Matthias Maurer, Jean-François Clervoy, Frank De Winne and Luca Parmitano, who will join him on stage throughout the tour.

The tour will continue until 12 October, with dates in the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Germany and France.

