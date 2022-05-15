In Pictures: Horses galore as the Platinum Jubilee festivities commence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Horses galore as the Platinum Jubilee festivities commence

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 11.25pm
Lady Louise Windsor during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations got under way with the first major event highlighting one of her greatest passions in life – horses.

A Gallop Through History saw the monarch entertained by dancers, showbiz A-listers and equine stars as the nation recognises her unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

The diverse spectacle also included Hollywood royalty, with Tom Cruise playing a significant role, while Bollywood dancers and a troupe from Azerbaijan added colour to a spectacular pageant.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Pipers perform at the pageant near Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen was given a standing ovation on arrival (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Tom Cruise during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen watches the performances (Steve Parsons/PA)

There was a nod to the other Queen Elizabeth, with Dame Helen Mirren donning the guise of the famous Tudor queen of the previous Elizabethan era. She has already played the currant occupant of the throne on stage and screen.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Dame Helen Mirren dressed as Queen Elizabeth I performs during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)

The King’s Troop, which regularly appears at state occasions, was on hand to give the Queen the perfect start to the celebrations of her long rule while her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor showed that the younger generation is just as skilled in handling horses as she demonstrated carriage riding.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
The King’s Troop (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Performers from Azerbaijan perform during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Bollywood dancers perform (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Bollywood dancers at work (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Katherine Jenkins performs (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen meets Alan Tichmarsh and Adjoa Andoh (left) as she departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen, whose mobility issues have curtailed her recent public appearances, departed after enjoying a diverse spectacle as she embarks on her eighth decade as head of the monarchy, a role she inherited on the death of her father George VI in 1952.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen departs (Steve Parsons/PA)

She departed the scene having clearly enjoyed the curtain raiser of the latest milestone of her long reign.

