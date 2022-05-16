‘Rare’ Joseph Wright of Derby self-portrait ‘saved for the nation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

‘Rare’ Joseph Wright of Derby self-portrait ‘saved for the nation’

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 11.31am Updated: May 16 2022, 12.13pm
A curator handles Self-Portrait at the Age of About Forty by Joseph Wright of Derby in the Joseph Wright Gallery at Derby Museum and Art Gallery (Oliver Taylor/PA)
A curator handles Self-Portrait at the Age of About Forty by Joseph Wright of Derby in the Joseph Wright Gallery at Derby Museum and Art Gallery (Oliver Taylor/PA)

A “remarkable” self-portrait by world-renowned artist Joseph Wright of Derby has been acquired in a “triumph” for the world’s largest collection of his work, having been privately owned for 250 years.

The artwork, titled Self-Portrait At The Age of About Forty, has been acquired by Derby Museums and will go on public display in the Joseph Wright Gallery from May 17.

It is one of only 10 self-portraits which depicts Wright as the artist, capturing his reputation for candlelit paintings and representing what can be described as a defining moment in his career – a year before his influential tour of Italy.

Curator Lucy Bamford and museum director Tony Butler with Self-Portrait at the Age of About Forty by Joseph Wright (Oliver Taylor/PA)

Owned as part of a private collection since it was completed in 1772, the self-portrait was acquired as part of the Acceptance in Lieu “hybrid offer” scheme, administered by the Arts Council on behalf of the UK Government.

The National Heritage Memorial Fund donated almost £2.3 million towards the acquisition, alongside the Art Fund and a number of private donations.

Arts minister Lord Parkinson said: “It is wonderful that this rare self-portrait by Joseph Wright has been saved for the nation and acquired by Derby Museums.

“Thanks to the Government’s Acceptance in Lieu scheme, this fantastic piece will be exhibited at Derby Museum and Art Gallery where it will take pride of place in the world’s largest collection of his works.”

Bid to buy portrait
A portrait of the British engineer and inventor Sir Richard Arkwright by Joseph Wright of Derby (National Portrait Gallery/PA)

The painting will be displayed in a free-standing case in order to view the verso (reverse) of the painting – which depicts a preliminary study of his famous oil-on-canvas painting An Experiment On A Bird In The Air Pump.

Lucy Bamford, curator at Derby Museums and Art Gallery, said: “We are extremely excited to be able to add this remarkable painting to our existing Joseph Wright collection.

“The way it depicts his growing confidence as an artist is wonderful, and the incredible verso is the icing on the cake as it tells us so much about his way of working.”

Tony Butler, director of Derby Museums, added: “The acquisition of this painting is a triumph for Derby Museums.

“The work has never been in public ownership having remained in private hands since it was executed in a studio not far from where Derby Museum and Art Gallery is now.

“We feel a palpable sense of ‘bringing Joseph Wright of Derby back home’.

“It has been a remarkable achievement for a regional museum organisation like Derby Museums to secure the funding to save this wonderful painting for the nation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]