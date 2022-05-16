St Vincent’s Grammy win ‘wrapped up a very wild time’ for her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Vincent’s Grammy win ‘wrapped up a very wild time’ for her family

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.27pm
St Vincent said her Grammy win for the album Daddy’s Home wrapped up a “difficult time” for her family in a “poetic little bow” (Zackery Michael/PA)
St Vincent said her Grammy win for the album Daddy’s Home wrapped up a “difficult time” for her family in a “poetic little bow”.

The American musician, whose real name is Annie Clark, scored a Grammy hat-trick at the 64th annual awards ceremony beating Halsey and Arlo Parks to win best alternative music album.

The album Daddy’s Home was inspired by her father’s recent release from prison following a decade-long stint for his part in a multi-million dollar stock scheme.

St Vincent’s album was inspired by the singer’s father’s release from prison (Zackery Michael/PA)

Speaking about her win, Clark told the PA news agency: “I wasn’t expecting it, but I was very pleasantly surprised.

“I was up against a lot of great people, Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, Fleet Foxes and Halsey in the category so it was pretty stacked.

“It was nice, in a lot of ways it sort of wrapped up a very wild, difficult time for me and my family in a poetic little bow. So it meant a lot to me and my family.

“I had so much family with me in Vegas, couple sisters, couple brothers, my dad was there.

“I went and did the red carpet and they were all in the hotel room checking the internet and then they got the news and everyone was so happy and excited, it felt like a win for the family.”

Her sixth studio album visits early 1970s New York, channelling the grit of the city through funk, proto-punk guitars and jagged rhythms.

Speaking about her father’s reaction to the win, Clark added: “My dad was thrilled. He introduced himself as ‘Daddy’ from Daddy’s Home which is not anything I thought one would brag about.

“Everyone was so so happy, it was just sweet and poetic to win.”

Clark will be touring the UK as well as performing at Glastonbury, adding that UK fans are a “little rowdier” than US fans.

She said: “I love Glastonbury, I’m so excited. I mean, I love this band, I love this show.

“I think it’s the best show I’ve ever done and so I’m just excited to bring it to people.

“Touring has obviously been so wild because of Covid, I usually tour so much more than I have for this record just because of Covid, so the shows that I do get to play are even more extra special.

“I’ve been lucky enough to get to play all over England, a lot people go to London, I’ve been all over that place, I’m excited to go back into the cities and the towns.”

– St Vincent tours the UK and Ireland in June with dates in Oxford, Manchester, Dublin, Edinburgh, London and more.

