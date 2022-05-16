John Legend says relationship was ‘tested’ after Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Legend says relationship was ‘tested’ after Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 1.17pm
Singer-songwriter John Legend said his relationship with his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, was “tested” after her miscarriage (Ian West/PA)
Singer-songwriter John Legend said his relationship with his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, was “tested” after her miscarriage.

Legend, 43, and Teigen, 36, lost a baby boy, Jack, in September 2020.

Speaking to The Guardian, Legend said: “We were tested.

“It was a tragedy. But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other.

“We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family.”

Shortly after her loss, Teigen shared a series of photos to Instagram explaining the ordeal to her followers.

As well as receiving love and support from many of the couple’s fans, Teigen and Legend were also subjected to intense criticism, with some questioning why they would share such a personal experience so publicly.

Legend explained his wife’s reasons, saying: “It was raw, sharing our experience.”

He added: “I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed to tell the story completely about what happened.”

Legend also reflected positively on the aftermath: “I was amazed by the outpouring of love and support we felt.

“Also, we found out how many other families have gone through this.

“It was a powerful and brave thing that Chrissy did to share that because it made so many people feel like they were seen and that they weren’t alone.”

