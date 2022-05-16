Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney to join Doctor Who cast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney to join Doctor Who cast

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 7.01pm Updated: May 16 2022, 7.49pm
Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent in Netflix’s Heartstopper (Netflix/PA)
Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney has been announced as the latest cast member to join Doctor Who.

She will make her debut in scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

The BBC said Finney will play a character called Rose but did not confirm whether she will debut as a new version of Billie Piper’s fan favourite Rose Tyler.

Announcing the news, incoming showrunner Russell T Davies said: “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose?

“You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set.

“We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world – and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse.”

The original character of Rose was played by Billie Piper, who starred alongside both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant as the Doctor (BBC/PA)

Speaking about joining the cast Finney, who is transgender, said: “If anyone would have told eight-year-old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them.

“This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life.

“I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get ready.”

Finney gained recognition for her portrayal of Elle Argent in Heartstopper – a Netflix coming-of-age drama about queer love.

The character of Rose was introduced to Doctor Who by Davies after his 2005 revival of the long-running science-fiction programme.

She was the doctor’s travelling companion, and was originally played by former child pop star turned actress Piper.

The news that Finney will join the cast comes shortly after it was announced that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa will become the 14th Doctor on the popular BBC series, after Jodie Whittaker announced last July that she would be leaving the show.

The BBC have also confirmed that ex-cast members David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return.

The duo have reunited to film scenes that are due to air next year to coincide with the anniversary celebrations.

Scottish actor Tennant, 51, first stepped into the Tardis in 2005 to play the 10th Time Lord with his final episode airing on New Year’s Day in 2010, with comedic actress Tate, 52, starring as companion Donna Noble.

Speaking about the pair’s return, Davies said: “They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback.

“The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

