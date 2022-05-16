N-Dubz announce reformation and UK arena tour following 11-year hiatus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hip hop group N-Dubz have announced they will reform for a UK arena tour later this year.

The group announced the end of their decade-long hiatus on social media on Monday.

The surprise announcement revealed that new single Charmer would be released on Thursday May 19, with tickets for the tour in November 2022 to go on sale the following day.

A 40-second video shared by group members showed a helicopter flying over London with the trio later emerging on to a landing strip.

“Charmer is instantly recognisable as an N-Dubz song, featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa,” a spokesman for the group said.

The track was written by the band and produced by Rymez, who is most known for his work with the likes of Stefflon Don, D Block Europe and Adekunle Gold.

It will be premiered on BBC 1 Xtra on Thursday evening and released immediately after the first play.

The Back To The Future tour will begin on November 7 in Newcastle and finish in Manchester on Saturday November 19.

N-Dubz consists of rappers Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson.

The band’s first two albums, Uncle B and Against All Odds, were certified platinum in the UK.

In 2009 they hit No 1 on the UK Singles Chart with Number One, a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.

They have won four Mobo awards, including best newcomer in 2007, best album and best act in 2009 and best song in 2010 and were nominated for the Brit award for best British single in 2010.

The group originally announced plans for a two-year hiatus to focus on their solo careers in 2011 but have not released any new material since.

Individual members have experienced their share of controversy, including court appearances for Dappy and Tulisa.

Dappy has admitted “going off the rails” after he began making money and has avoided two jail sentences, in 2014 and 2017.

Tulisa was also arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs in 2013 but the charges were later dismissed after prosecution witness “fake sheikh” Mazher Mahmood was found guilty of tampering with evidence, during her 2014 trial.