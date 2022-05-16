Sam Ryder ‘still processing’ impressive second place in Eurovision Song Contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sam Ryder ‘still processing’ impressive second place in Eurovision Song Contest

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 9.57pm Updated: May 16 2022, 10.03pm
Sam Ryder arrives at Heathrow Airport in London (PA)
Sam Ryder arrives at Heathrow Airport in London (PA)

British Eurovision star Sam Ryder says he is “still processing” his experience at the international singing competition after he finished in second.

The singer and TikTok star, 32, said he was planning to watch the whole programme over again on Monday and “just enjoy it all over again.”

Ryder came second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra on Saturday night, giving the UK its best Eurovision Song Contest result in more than 20 years and ending its dismal two-year run of zero points.

He appeared on BBC’s The One Show after a full day of media attention which also saw his song Space Man tipped to top the UK music charts by the end of the week, and his success in Turin was even referenced in EastEnders.

“I’m still processing… is it real? Did it happen?” Ryder told One Show presenters Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas.

“I’m going to watch the whole thing back again tonight and just enjoy it all over again.

“When you’re there just experiencing it, not just as a performer but as a fan, being in that arena and feeling the palpable joy – it’s like being in a church.”

“Everything that Eurovision celebrates and is about is the best of us and I’m so so grateful that I got to experience it.”

Ryder said that before the results had even started coming in on Saturday night he and his team were “already stoked”.

“There was nothing we needed more, we had got everything from the experience, we were totally fulfilled,” he said.

His success was referenced in long-running BBC One soap EastEnders, which aired immediately after his appearance on the One Show and just two days after Eurovision.

Space Man can be heard playing in the background of the opening scenes as characters Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) discuss the results.

Clay appears upset about his relationship with husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), to which Ayling-Ellis jokes: “This is about the Eurovision isn’t it?

“But Ukraine deserved that win and there’s always next year.”

Clay replies: “You know I never used to watch it, and then Ben got me into it and… Nil points every year, the one year we don’t watch it together we get second.”

Eurovision 2022
Sam Ryder arrives at Wogan House for a live interview on the Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show (Ian West/PA)

A special update issued by the Official Charts Company on Monday indicated that Space Man is sitting at number three behind Cat Burns and last week’s chart-topper Harry Styles.

Only 340 chart sales separate Ryder and singer Burns.

Space Man would be the first Eurovision single to hit number one in the UK since Gina G’s Ooh Ahh (Just A Little Bit) in 1996.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “The UK has gone Eurovision crazy this year, so it is fantastic to see Sam Ryder’s Space Man making a genuine bid for number one in the Official Chart this week.

“And, just as the nation was cheering him on last Saturday, they will no doubt be cheering him on through the rest of this week too.

“Let’s hope he can go one better than his second place in Turin and lead the field in the UK’s Official Singles Chart.”