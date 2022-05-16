Johnny Depp fulfilling promise that Amber Heard ‘will never see his eyes again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Depp fulfilling promise that Amber Heard ‘will never see his eyes again’

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 10.39pm Updated: May 17 2022, 6.53am
Johnny Depp (Steve Helber/AP)
Johnny Depp is fulfilling a promise he made to Amber Heard that she will “never see his eyes again” after accusing him of being an abuser, a US court has heard.

The Aquaman star again denied Mr Depp had been the victim in their violent relationship, and reiterated that her 2018 article had not been about him, as she continued giving evidence on Monday.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over the piece she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

Opening cross examination on the third day of Ms Heard’s testimony, Mr Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez said why the actor has refused to make eye contact with the actress in court while she has been giving evidence.

“He promised you, you would never see his eyes again,” Ms Vasquez said.

“He cannot look at me. He can’t,” Ms Heard replied.

Asked about her accusations that Mr Depp was an abuser, the actress continued: “He is an abuser… and you can look either of us up online and see who’s being abused.”

Ms Heard later admitted that there were no medical records to show that she had suffered the injuries she had previously described as having suffered at the hands of Mr Depp, including being violated with a bottle during an incident in Australia in March 2015.

She was questioned by Ms Vasquez about the lack of visible injuries following several incidents, with red carpet photos shown to the jurors, and why she had not yet donated her seven million dollar (£5.7 million) divorce settlement to charities.

Depp Heard lawsuit
Ms Heard repeatedly replied that she had “pledged” the money but said she had not been able to fulfil her obligations due to Mr Depp’s lawsuit.

She also denied that her “new boyfriend,” Tesla founder Elon Musk, had paid part of the settlement for her.

Concluding her direct evidence earlier on Monday, Ms Heard said that the only person that believes that her op-ed article is about Mr Depp “ironically, is Johnny”.

“The only one who thought it was about Johnny is Johnny,” she told the court.

“It’s about me, it’s about what happened to me after Johnny… after I escaped my marriage.

“It’s about me and my life and what I endured once I moved on with my life. The only one who made it about him, ironically, is Johnny.”

Becoming visibly emotional, she added: “I want to move on with my life… I want Johnny to move on.”

She also said she feared she would “literally not survive” her relationship with the actor, as violent episodes between them became more and more normal.

“The monster was now the thing that was normal and not the exception. The violence was now normal and not the exception,” she said.

Depp Heard lawsuit
“It was so hard but I knew I had to do it… what if he had taken it too far, I wouldn’t be here.”

The actress told the court how she had been desperate for a “good night’s sleep” and repeatedly asked members of Mr Depp’s security team not to let him into the property while she was there overnight.

She said her anxiety had caused her to lose hair and weight and have regular panic attacks.

Ms Heard also denied involvement in an alleged “prank” involving faecal matter that caused Mr Depp to become enraged and physically violent.

She said the actor had become “delusional” when asked about the incident, which happened in April 2016, shortly after her 30th birthday.

The court heard Mr Depp had discovered faecal matter on a bed at one of his properties in Los Angeles and had called Ms Heard about the matter.

“I don’t think that’s funny, I don’t know what grown woman does. I was also not in a pranking mood,” Ms Heard said.

Depp Heard lawsuit
“My life was falling apart. It was not really a jovial time and I don’t think that’s funny. Period. That’s disgusting.”

The court heard a suggestion that the faecal matter had come from Mr Depp’s Yorkshire terrier Boo, which had “bowel control issues” after ingesting some of the actor’s marijuana as a puppy.

Long queues continued to appear outside Fairfax County district courthouse, in Virginia, with some members of the public having queued overnight for a chance to get into the courtroom to observe the proceedings.

Mr Depp has already given evidence and faced cross-examination and has alleged that he was a victim of domestic abuse during the relationship.

The trial continues.

