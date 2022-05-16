World-leading artists commissioned for Imperial War Museum programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World-leading artists commissioned for Imperial War Museum programme

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 12.04am
Michael Rakowitz has been commissioned to create a brand new work for the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art (Victoria Jones/PA)
Michael Rakowitz and Cathy Wilkes are among the artists creating brand new works for the Imperial War Museums’ 14-18 Now Legacy Fund.

The £2.5 million programme, in partnership with Imperial War Museums and 14-18 Now, the official UK arts programme for the First World War centenary, will see 22 ambitious artist commissions.

Five cultural organisations from across the UK have been appointed as major co-commissioning partners by the Imperial War Museum. Each will receive £250,000 to commission an artist for the programme.

Cathy Wilkes’ work I Give You All My Money 2008 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Each commission will be inspired by the heritage of conflict.

The five appointed partners are The Hunterian in Glasgow, Glynn Vivian Art Gallery in Swansea, Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead, Ulster University in Londonderry, and Leicester Museums.

With each location working with an artist, the joint commissions will be displayed between 2023 and 2024 and explore themes ranging from care work in conflict to the current refugee crisis.

The programme has been made possible after a share of the royalties from Peter Jackson’s critically acclaimed film They Shall Not Grow Old was reserved for investment in artists and art experiences.

At Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz will develop a new commission that considers anti-war activism as the foundation for a monument that can serve as a catalyst for healing, cultural exchange and kinship.

The Hunterian will work with Glasgow-based artist Cathy Wilkes on a new body of work. The project will see Wilkes reflect on questions of war, conflict and violence, encompassing both abstraction and social realism.

Turner Prize 2022 nominee Heather Phillipson will propose a vision from the skies inspired by the US government’s 2021 report into unidentified aerial phenomena for her commission at Glynn Vivian Art Gallery.

Additional commissions at two of the UK’s five Imperial War Museum sites will each receive £250,000. Details of the commissions will be announced later this year.

Alongside the five major partner and two Imperial War Museum commissions, 15 member organisations from Imperial War Museum’s War and Conflict Subject Specialist Network will receive smaller grants of £20,000.

Heather Phillipson will create a new work inspired by the US Government’s report into unidentified aerial phenomena (Victoria Jones/PA)

Comprising universities, galleries, local authorities and social enterprises, eight have now been selected, including Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, Gateways to the First World War at the University of Kent, arts and heritage social enterprise Our Big Picture, the Photography and the Archive Research Centre at London College of Communication, Visualising War at the University of St Andrews, and Swansea University.

Working alongside both established and emerging artists, their commissions will explore conflict from the First World War to the present day.

The seven remaining places are now open for expressions of interest from interested cultural organisations.

Speaking about taking part in the programme, Rakowitz said: “In recent years I have tried to make art that interrogates the intersections between empire, war and museums in ways that resonate locally and globally.

“My work, commissioned by Baltic and Imperial War Museums, will invite viewers to reconsider the relationships between hospitality and hostility, provenance and expropriation, and to confront the complicity of cultural institutions and audiences in geopolitical matters.”

