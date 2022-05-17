ITV chairman says Ukraine war shows need to keep digital terrestrial TV services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ITV chairman says Ukraine war shows need to keep digital terrestrial TV services

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 3.09pm
(Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
(Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The chairman of ITV has stressed the importance of maintaining the UK’s digital terrestrial television (DTT) service in light of the war in Ukraine.

Sir Peter Bazalgette told the Lords Communications and Digital Committee he expected most TV signals to be distributed through the internet a decade from now.

However, he said some should remain in case of a serious geopolitical conflict in which satellites were targeted.

During a session relating to the future funding of the BBC, Sir Peter said: “Yes, we are moving to an on-demand world and, as I said earlier, most television signals will be distributed by the internet in 10 years’ time.

“However, woe betide the country in my opinion who completely dismantles its other means of transmission, that is its DTT or its satellite systems – in particular DTT.

“Because we only need to look at the Ukrainian conflict at the moment and the fact that in a more prolonged conflict one of the targets will be the satellites that fuel and make the internet run worldwide.”

Sir Peter, who was president of the Royal Television Society between 2010 and 2017, warned that internet communications are “vulnerable to future geopolitical conflict”.

He added: “Every country, not only does it need a BBC for what I might call its civil strength – you only have to look at the viewing figures for the announcements about Covid from the Government – but it also needs the security of that signal not just via the internet.”

During the first weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the BBC launched two new shortwave frequencies in the region for four hours of World Service English news a day, which could be received in Kyiv and parts of Russia.

