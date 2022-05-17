Alfie Boe and Sarah Brightman announce God Save The Queen duet for Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alfie Boe and Sarah Brightman announce God Save The Queen duet for Jubilee

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 8.12pm
Alfie Boe and Sarah Brightman have collaborated to create the single with The NHS Voices of Care Choir and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (Isabel Infantes/PA)
British classical singers Alfie Boe and Sarah Brightman are set to release a version of the national anthem, God Save The Queen, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Tenor Boe, 48, and soprano Brightman, 61, have collaborated to create the single with The NHS Voices of Care Choir and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Speaking about the announcement on The One Show, Boe said: “We were approached by record companies to do it together, to launch the single of God Save our Gracious Queen, our national anthem, to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

The new single will be released on May 27 (BBC/PA)

Boe previously performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace in 2012.

Brightman revealed that the proceeds from the single will be donated to the British Red Cross, of which the Queen is a patron.

She said: “It’s for, what I’m told is, one of the Queen’s favourite charities, which is the British Red Cross, which helps people in crisis all over the world. They’re an amazing charity.”

She added: “It’s been such a pleasure to do and we’ve had fun putting it all together with wonderful producers and everybody on the record.”

The record will be a double-A-side, with the new duet sung by Boe and Brightman on the A-side and the original recording of God Save The Queen from the Queen’s coronation on the B-side.

The recording of the BBC’s broadcast of the coronation service from Westminster Abbey on June 2 1953 was taken by means of a direct line to Abbey Road Studios in London.

The song was first released on LP in 1953 and later reissued on CD in 1997.

Speaking to presenters Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas, Brightman praised the Queen ahead of the Jubilee celebrations, saying: “What’s so lovely is it’s for an amazing woman who has reigned for so long and done such an amazing job and worked so hard.

“She’s there for us when things are not good and we feel secure with her. In a way she’s the backbone of this country.

“And I feel very, very proud, and I know Alfie does, to be British because of her.”

The NHS Voices of Care Choir consists of health service employees and was originally put together by music producer James Hawkins to perform with singer Michael Ball and Captain Sir Tom Moore on their version of You’ll Never Walk Alone, which topped the charts in 2020.

The single will be released on May 27 and will be available to download worldwide on iTunes, Amazon Music and across select digital streaming platforms. The CD single will be available at select UK Asda stores and other retailers.

