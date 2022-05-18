Bob’s Burgers writers say they did not want newcomers to ‘do homework’ for movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bob’s Burgers writers say they did not want newcomers to ‘do homework’ for movie

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 5.05am
Bob’s Burgers writer say they did not want newcomers to ‘do homework’ for movie (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Bob's Burgers writer say they did not want newcomers to 'do homework' for movie (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The writers of Bob’s Burgers say they did not want the feature-length film to be “a movie that you had to do homework for” and hoped it could be enjoyed by fans and newcomers alike.

Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith said they were “really conscious” that there would be those who were not familiar with the popular US cartoon series and had tried to make it a film that people could “drop right into”.

The long-running comedy, which has run for 12 seasons already, follows the working-class Belcher family, who run a burger restaurant headed up by the eponymous Bob.

LA Premiere of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”
Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy were among the film’s stars at the red carpet event (Chris Pizzello/AP)

It stars H Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, and Kristen Schaal.

Speaking at the world premiere of  The Bob’s Burgers Movie in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Bouchard said he wanted newcomers to the show to “go in cold”.

“We were absolutely thinking of you, I want to know how it plays,” he told the PA news agency.

“If I’m not mistaken you will learn everything you need to know about the entire cast and characters in the first five minutes just like it was a movie for everyone else.”

The writer added that turning such a well-known and popular show into a film was not something that was done “casually”.

“You have to do it with your heart, with your chest in your throat, it’s terrifying but we use it, we use the fear,” he said.

“In a funny way we are trying to make it so this movie was never a TV show…it’s really hard on the brain but it can be done.”

LA Premiere of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”
H. Jon Benjamin, a cast member in The Bob’s Burgers Movie, poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

His co-writer Smith said: “We didn’t want it to be a movie that you had to do homework for.

“It’s the same with the episodes. Every episode you should be able to drop in and it shouldn’t be like ‘I don’t understand that reference’.

“With the movie… it feels like you can drop right into it. It’s a burger restaurant, it’s a family and that’s all you need to know.”

Season 13 of Bob’s Burgers is highly expected to be commissioned and Bouchard said that keeping material fresh was something the writers worried about “all the time”.

“The target gets smaller but hopefully our little arrows are sharp and we can get them into tight spaces,” he said.

“We worry about it all the time, we work for those people (the fans), they are our employers.

“When they like something I’m thrilled, when they don’t like something I’m devastated.”

He continued: “If it ever happens, if they come to some kind of consensus…they say it just isn’t as good as it used to be. It will be hard, especially if I disagree with them but I think we can hang on.

“I think we are in sync enough… I think we can come off this movie making Bob’s better than we ever did.”

The Bob’s Burgers Movie will open in cinemas worldwide May 27.

