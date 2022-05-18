Monet’s Le Grand Canal et Santa Maria della Salute sells for record £45 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Monet’s Le Grand Canal et Santa Maria della Salute sells for record £45 million

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 5.11am
Monet’s Le Grand Canal et Santa Maria della Salute sells for record £45 million (Sotheby’s/PA)
Monet’s Le Grand Canal et Santa Maria della Salute sells for record £45 million (Sotheby’s/PA)

Claude Monet’s Le Grand Canal et Santa Maria della Salute has gone under the hammer for 56.6 million dollars (£45 million), making it the most valuable view of Italy by any artist sold at auction.

The piece has joined a series of Monet masterworks that have sold for more than 50 million dollars (£40.1 million) in consecutive New York sales at Sotheby’s auction house.

The previous record sale for any view of Italy was achieved by Turner’s Rome, From Mount Aventine, which sold at Sotheby’s in London for 47.6 million dollars (£37.4 million) in 2014.

The piece has joined a series of Monet masterworks that have sold for more than $50 million (£40.1 million) (Sotheby’s/PA)

The sum also makes the painting the most valuable painting of Venice by the artist sold at auction.

Monet’s previous record was 36.5 million dollars (£29.6 million) achieved by Le Palais Ducal, sold at Sotheby’s in London in 2019.

Channeling the magic of the water-based city on canvas, Le Grand Canal showcases pure brushstrokes of colour and light.

“Le Grand Canal is a pivotal work that bridges the artist’s ground-breaking Impressionist innovations and their continued evolution into a more freeform abstract approach,” Sotheby’s said.

Channeling the magic of the water-based city on canvas, Le Grand Canal showcases pure brushstrokes of color and light (Sotheby’s/PA)

Many canvases created by Monet during his three-month trip to Venice in 1908 are in prominent international museum collections, such as the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and the Fine Art Museums of San Francisco.

The trip produced a series of 37 paintings capturing Venice’s world-famous views.

Le Grand Canal et Santa Maria della Salute features in Sotheby’s Modern Evening Auction, which ended the evening having totalled 408.5 million dollars (£325.5 million) – the third highest total for any sale held at Sotheby’s.

Elsewhere, Pablo Picasso’s Large-Scale Portrait of Marie-Thérèse Walter sold for 67.5 million dollars (£54 million).

“The two titans of modern art – Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet – squared off tonight as the standard-bearers for the market and the foundation for another record-setting night at Sotheby’s,” said Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s chairman & worldwide head of sales for global fine art.

“Both works sold tonight showcased the artists at the height of their powers, with each representing a distinct moment of transformation that would play a pivotal role in defining their respective careers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier