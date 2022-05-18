Records and memorabilia of late DJ John Peel will be auctioned off next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Records and memorabilia of late DJ John Peel will be auctioned off next month

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 1.34pm
John Peel’s record collection at his home in Suffolk (Bonhams/PA)
Items from the personal archive of late DJ John Peel, which include a record signed by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, are set to be auctioned off next month.

Peel – real name was John Ravenscroft – died in 2004 from a heart attack aged 65.

In the 1980s, he was a presenter on Top Of The Pops, and regularly covered the Glastonbury Festival, with The John Peel Stage being dedicated to him in 2004.

He also helped launch the careers of many musicians and bands, including David Bowie, Queen and The Sex Pistols.

Items including records, personal correspondence and memorabilia are to be offered at auction at Bonhams Knightsbridge on June 14 at their Live In Session: Property From The John Peel Archive sale, which is the week before Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary.

An Autographed Copy Of The Album, Unfinished Music No. 2_ Life With The Lions, 1969, the inner sleeve signed and inscribed by John and Yoko
One item which has an estimate of between £15,000 and £20,000 and is set to be one of the stars of the auction is a mono pressing LP called ‘Two Virgins,’ 1968, which has been written on by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The Ravenscroft family said: “By virtue of the role he played in it, John/Dad was in a position to have access to many of the most celebrated people and events in the history of popular music. This is reflected in a wealth of souvenirs he collected throughout his life.

“In going through the accumulation of 40 years of pop music moments, we decided that some of the most interesting items might find a home, with fans of his programme or of the artists whose music he played.”

Other items which are set to feature at Bonhams in June include a handwritten letter signed by David Bowie, a 7in 1988 single Love Buzz/Big Cheese from Nirvana and the DJ’s personal gramophone, which sat on his desk at his home in Suffolk.

John Peel’s horn gramophone., which has a blue interior and brass exterior
Katherine Schofield, director of Bonhams Popular Culture department, said: “John Peel had an incredible impact on the new music landscape. Without his passionate advocacy of emerging talent, generations of music lovers may never have heard the sounds of The Fall, The Undertones, The Sex Pistols, and countless others.

“This collection, offered directly by the family, comprises some of Peel’s most collectible and rare records, spanning decades in music – many of which are accompanied by letters from the artists or their management.”

