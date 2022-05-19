William and Kate to attend Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William and Kate to attend Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 2.46am
Tom Cruise (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tom Cruise (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make an appearance at the UK premiere of the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel, Maverick.

The couple will join Tom Cruise for the London event on Thursday, which is taking place as a Royal Film Performance.

The fundraising event is held in aid of The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the UK’s screen sector.

Maverick, which has so far received rave reviews from critics, sees Hollywood star Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell and is being released 36 years after the 1986 original.

Other stars include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

It was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Cruise made a dramatic entrance at the US premiere of the film, landing a helicopter on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, California.

And on Sunday during an event celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, he expressed a desire to land a helicopter in Trafalgar Square.

Initially called the Royal Command Film Performance, the first Royal Film Performance took place at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square in 1946 and was attended by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

The film shown was A Matter Of Life And Death starring David Niven.

The most recent performance featured a screening of First World War epic 1917, directed by Sir Sam Mendes, and took place in 2019 at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in attendance.

Paramount Pictures will release Top Gun: Maverick in the UK and Ireland on May 27.

