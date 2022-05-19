Lawyers due to make closing arguments in ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Lawyers due to make closing arguments in ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 2.47am
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s High Court libel battle will draw to a close as lawyers for each of the women set out each of their cases (PA)
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s High Court libel battle will draw to a close as lawyers for each of the women set out each of their cases (PA)

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s High Court libel battle will draw to a close as lawyers for each of the women set out each of their cases.

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” when she publicly claimed an account behind three fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper was Mrs Vardy’s.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Coleen Rooney arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice (Ian West/PA)

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Over six days in courtroom number 13 at the Royal Courts of Justice, the pair have each given evidence, as has Mrs Rooney’s husband Wayne Rooney, also 36, who played for Everton and Manchester United and now manages Derby.

Outlining Mrs Vardy’s case on Tuesday May 10, her barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC told the court she had “no choice” but to bring the legal action against Mrs Rooney so she could clear her name and “establish her innocence and vindicate her reputation”.

David Sherborne, representing Mrs Rooney, told Mrs Justice Steyn, the judge hearing the trial, the case is essentially a “detective story” and “like any good detective story, you never find a person standing over the body with a smoking gun”.

He said there was “inference”, saying: “You do not have to be convinced beyond reasonable doubt, you just have to conclude that it is more likely than not that Mrs Vardy was responsible, either directly or through Ms (Caroline – Mrs Vardy’s friend and agent) Watt.”

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Wayne and Coleen Rooney (Ian West/PA)

Both footballers’ wives have been seated just feet apart in court, in front of their barristers, for each day of the hearing so far.

On Thursday, their lawyers will summarise the case in closing speeches, following which the judge will reserve her ruling on the case to a later date.

Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis of truth and public interest.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV and the basement flooding at her home.

In a now infamous post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ……….. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier