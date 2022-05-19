Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to speak to Emma Barnett for Woman’s Hour special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to speak to Emma Barnett for Woman’s Hour special

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 1.26pm
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with Emma Barnett (BBC)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with Emma Barnett (BBC)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will speak to Woman’s Hour presenter Emma Barnett for a special edition of the Radio 4 programme.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 44, is a British-Iranian dual citizen who was detained in Iran under charges of espionage from 2016 until her release in March 2022.

In the interview, which will also be broadcast on BBC One, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe will reveal the full story of her imprisonment in Iran, including explaining how she survived solitary confinement and how the love of her daughter kept her going.

She will also discuss what Prime Minister Boris Johnson told her about the real reason for her imprisonment.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity project manager, was arrested in April 2016 after visiting her parents in Iran with her then-21-month-old daughter Gabriella while on her way back to Britain.

She was detained for six years in total – having been initially sentenced to five years for plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, in 2021 she was then sentenced to a further year for propaganda against Iran.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has consistently refuted the allegations brought against her and continued to stress that she was in Iran only for a holiday to visit her family.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, campaigned tirelessly for her release, including twice going on hunger strike.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe meets PM
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was reunited with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and their daughter Gabriella in March 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)

On March 17 this year Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released and allowed to return to Britain to reunite with her husband and daughter.

Her release, along with fellow British-Iranian national Anoosheh Ashoori, came after negotiations and diplomatic efforts that had intensified in the preceding months.

The UK Government also paid a £400 million debt to Iran dating back to the 1970s, despite both governments saying the two issues should not be linked.

The special Women’s Hour programme will air on BBC One on May 23 at 8pm, and on Radio 4 on May 24 at 10am.

