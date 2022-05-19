Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘so in love’ with baby daughter By Press Association May 19 2022, 10.49pm Singer Ed Sheeran said he and his wife are ‘so in love’ with their baby daughter (Aaron Chown/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to their second daughter. The Suffolk singer-songwriter, 31, said they were “over the moon” to be a family of four, announcing the news on Instagram. Posting a picture of baby socks, Sheeran added: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) “We are both so in love with her.” The couple welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020. Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn. In 2018, he announced that the couple were engaged and in 2019 he confirmed that they were husband and wife but did not share further details. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared first picture of baby daughter Glee star Darren Criss welcomes daughter with wife Mia Swier Joe Wicks announces wife Rosie Jones is pregnant with third baby Songwriter says idea of plagiarism ‘abhorrent’ in Ed Sheeran High Court case