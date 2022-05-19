Ewan McGregor ‘channelled Sir Alec Guinness’ when reprising Obi-Wan Kenobi role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Ewan McGregor ‘channelled Sir Alec Guinness’ when reprising Obi-Wan Kenobi role

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 11.07pm
Ewan McGregor channelled Sir Alec Guinness when reprising his Obi-Wan Kenobi role (Ian West/PA)
Ewan McGregor channelled Sir Alec Guinness when reprising his Obi-Wan Kenobi role (Ian West/PA)

Ewan McGregor has said he tried to “think and feel” Sir Alec Guinness when reprising his famous role in Star Wars.

Obi-Wan Kenobi appeared in the first six Star Wars films, played by Sir Alec in episodes IV-VI and then by McGregor in episodes I-III.

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series for Disney+ will see Scottish actor McGregor reprise his role more than 15 years after he starred in the three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.

Speaking about the character during a press conference, McGregor said: “It all came from Alec Guinness, he has this wit behind his eyes, he had a twinkle.

“I guess that’s in the writing, but for me I always try and think of him and try to feel him, hear him saying the lines.

“That’s why I think the writing was so, so good in this because right from the word go, all of his dialogue felt to me like it could have been Alec Guinness saying it, then I knew we were on the right path.”

The new Star Wars spin-off series begins 10 years after the events of the film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith where Kenobi faced the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

McGregor said: “For 10 years Obi-Wan has been in hiding living a solitary life, in a way he has lost his faith, like someone who has lost their religion.

Obi-Wan Kenobi
Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor (Ian West/PA)

“It was just interesting to take a character that we know and love from Alec Guinness’s creation of the character in the 70s, this wise spiritual sage-like man, to take him to a more broken place was really interesting to do.

“Just being closer to Alec Guinness was interesting. Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan when we find him is a solitary figure living in the desert alone and my Obi-Wan is a bit closer to his.”

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of the classic Star Wars villain.

Talking about his relationship with the Canadian actor, McGregor said: “We were so close when we made episode one and two together.

“We filmed it in Australia, so both away from home and we had so much training for the fights together and then being on set together but also because we were so far from home, we spent a lot of time outside of work together – so we were close.

“Over the years we lost touch, I hadn’t seen him for years but when I saw him again, it was great.

“When we were filming together it was like some time-warp, looking across at him on set it was like the last 17 years didn’t happen.”

McGregor said it was a “long slow process” coming back to playing the character after a long hiatus, admitting he had to work on his light saber moves and the Kenobi voice.

He said: “Luckily we had months before we actually started shooting so I went back and did some homework watching Alec Guinness and what I had done in the other films.

“But playing him felt like he had always been there, ready to come out any minute, just his voice needed a bit of work.”

The actor added that it was the Star Wars fans’ devotion for the films that convinced him to be part of the next instalment.

He added: “The difficult thing about being in the prequels was when they came out they were not seemingly well-received, there was no social media or direct avenue to the fans.

Obi-Wan Kenobi photocall – London
Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor (Ian West/PA)

“When the first film came out I was six or seven and I will never forget that feeling and my relationship with those first three films – that’s one of the craziest things about this is that I am now in it.

“So once those kids who were my age when the prequels came out grew up a bit and I was able to meet them and I started hearing that people really liked them and they couldn’t understand why I thought they weren’t liked when they came out, it meant a lot to me.

“I’m sure it is why I wanted to do this again was because of that – the Star Wars fans are amazingly passionate, some of the strongest fans in the world and to be able to give them something like this is really exciting.”

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is part of a collection of live-action Star Wars shows being created for Disney+.

The streaming service announced in 2020 that it had 10 Star Wars series spin-offs planned, which includes The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett, which premiered at the end of 2021.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available on Disney+ from May 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier