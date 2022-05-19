Tourism hope for Outer Hebrides as new film showcases beauty of islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Tourism hope for Outer Hebrides as new film showcases beauty of islands

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 12.03am
The film was partly shot in Gearrannan Blackhouse village (VisitScotland/PA)
The film was partly shot in Gearrannan Blackhouse village (VisitScotland/PA)

Scotland’s tourist board is hoping the £4 million film industry in the Outer Hebrides will attract more visitors to mark the release of new movie The Road Dance.

Based on a book by the same name, written by STV News presenter and author John MacKay, The Road Dance follows Hermione Corfield as Kirsty MacLeod, who dreams of a better life away from her small village in the Outer Hebrides.

The film will be released on Friday.

Garenin Blackhouse Village, Carloway, Isle of Lewis
Garenin Blackhouse village, Carloway, Isle of Lewis was a major filming location for The Road Dance (VisitScotland/PA)

However, the outbreak of the First World War and a fateful road dance take her life on a dramatic and tragic turn.

VisitScotland is hoping the film’s release will attract more visitors to the Outer Hebrides.

It was shot entirely on location during October and November 2020 and a special preview screening was organised on the Isle of Lewis earlier this month.

Cast and Crew of The Road Dance
Cast and crew of The Road Dance which is released on Friday (VisitScotland/PA)

However, The Road Dance is not the first feature to be filmed on the island.

Lewis was transformed into the fictional Isle of Eriskay in the 1949 comedy Whisky Galore!.

Nearly 20 years later, the islands also featured in 2001: A Space Odessy.

Jenni Steele, VisitScotland film and creative industries manager, said: “It’s an exciting time for screen tourism in the Outer Hebrides and Scotland as a whole with a real boom in major film and television productions.

“Not only do these productions boost the local economy in the short term but give viewers a taste of the country’s amazing landscapes, heritage and culture which hopefully inspire them to visit in the future.

“It is perfect timing that The Road Dance, which is embedded in the island’s history and culture – and shot entirely on location – should be released in Scotland’s Year of Stories.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier