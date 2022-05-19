Alan Carr and Amanda Holden to tackle Italian house renovation for BBC show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden to tackle Italian house renovation for BBC show

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 12.03am
BBC announce new renovation series with Alan Carr and Amanda Holden (BBC/PA)
BBC announce new renovation series with Alan Carr and Amanda Holden (BBC/PA)

Comedian Alan Carr and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden have joined forces to renovate a dilapidated home in Italy for a new BBC series.

The pair bought adjoining flats in rural Sicily – for a total of two euros – which they will knock together and transform into a large holiday home during the show.

The eight-part series, titled Amanda And Alan: The Italian Job, will follow the duo as they roll up their sleeves trying their hand at skills from plumbing to painting and plastering.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Alan Carr (Ian West/PA)

They have both renovated their own properties in the past but neither has tackled a project of this magnitude before.

Carr said: “After presenting two series of Interior Design Masters I feel now it’s time for me to pop my hard hat on, slip on my steel toe-capped boots and really get my hands dirty.

“Working in beautiful Sicily with one of my dearest friends is like I’ve won the jackpot.

“Expect a summer of drilling, demolition and hopefully la dolce vita.”

Holden said: “Alan and I came up with the idea for this show together and approached the BBC as we knew it was the perfect home.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr
Amanda Holden and Alan Carr (BBC/PA)

“We are both very passionate about interior design and we’ll be very hands on, injecting some much needed life into an area of Sicily that’s in need of some Holden and Carr magic.

“Although we’re on the same page most of the time, I’m more practical and organised than Alan.

“However, he’s up for some shameless bargaining so that will help us keep on budget.

“We’ve already started filming and one thing’s for sure, we’re not shy of a power tool.”

The series will see the pair throw themselves into the local lifestyle, explore the region of Italy and draft in local tradesmen to keep the project on track.

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, popular factual and factual entertainment for the BBC, said: “I hope this series will bring much needed joy and inspire our viewers as they follow our couple of friends in their mission to learn new skills and breathe new life into a derelict building.”

The completed property will go on sale at the end of the summer with all profits donated to charity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier