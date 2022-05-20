Harry Styles: What the critics are saying about his new album, Harry’s House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Harry Styles: What the critics are saying about his new album, Harry’s House

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 11.03am
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

The latest album from Harry Styles has been praised as a step forward for the former One Direction star, as he embraces a more mature sound and intimate lyrics.

In the lead up to release date, the 28-year-old has reflected on finding fame at a young age and his recent experience of undergoing therapy, both topics that have fed into the record.

The PA news agency’s Imy Brighty-Potts gave the album four stars, writing: “Maybe not as groundbreaking as the epic melancholia of 2019’s Fine Line, Harry’s House is a more mature and restrained venture for Styles.”

Writing for The Independent, critic Mark Beaumont praised the album for existing “in the chaotic and self-destructive hinterland between affairs, where grief and regret battle the flush of new romance, nights blur and addictions take root”.

He gave the album four stars.

Rhian Daly of the NME also offered the record four stars and described it as “undoubtedly Styles’ best record yet”.

She added: “A few bleurgh-inducing moments aside, the musician’s third album feels like a magical thing, a record that you want to take up residence in until you know its every nook and cranny in minute detail.”

Alexis Petridis, The Guardian’s head rock and pop critic, said the album “is extremely well turned out, ticks a lot of the right boxes and has abundant charm, which makes it a perfect reflection of the pop star who made it”.

He awarded the album four stars.

Another four star rating came from The Telegraph, whose James Hall called it a “party album with a heart, and precisely the kind of record that the world needs right now”.

The Times’ chief rock and pop critic Will Hodgkinson described the record as “the latest step in the frankly remarkable reinvention of Styles, always the most interesting member of One Direction” and also gave it four stars.

Olivia Horn of Pitchfork gave the album 7.2 out of 10 and noted: “Substance sometimes lacks, but style always abounds.”

Meanwhile, Variety’s Jem Aswad said of the record: “Harry’s House is a bit more intimate and less stadium-sized than its predecessor.

“Lyrically, it’s heavier and more serious in places — not surprising after everything that’s happened in the two and a half years.”

