Winner announced in chart battle between Eurovision’s Sam Ryder and Harry Styles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Winner announced in chart battle between Eurovision’s Sam Ryder and Harry Styles

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 6.03pm
Sam Ryder (Edward Cooke/BBC/Parlophone/PA)
Sam Ryder (Edward Cooke/BBC/Parlophone/PA)

Sam Ryder’s Eurovision single Space Man has gone to number two in the charts after his surprise success at the contest last week.

The singer, 32, was narrowly beaten to the top spot by Harry Styles’ As It Was, which secured its seventh week at number one.

Space Man becomes the highest UK Eurovision entry since Gina G’s chart-topping Ooh Aah… Just a Little Bit in 1996 and also outperforms previous Eurovision winner Katrina & The Waves whose 1997 winning song Love Shine A Light peaked at number three.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Chart-topper Harry Styles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The end-of-week result of second place matches Ryder’s final result at the competition in Turin, Italy, where he topped the jury vote but came runner-up to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra after a symbolic show of public support saw them soar to first place with 631 points.

He said: “We wanted to take on this negative Eurovision stigma in the UK – this habitual loop of cynicism and telling ourselves Europe doesn’t like the UK.

“That was absolutely not the case, we don’t subscribe to that narrative whatsoever. The result gives strength to that idea. We’ve stripped away at the negativity and shone a bit of light in its place.

“Eurovision is my favourite thing in the world – I’m so stoked that I got to be a part of this story with my friends and my team.”

Speaking about chart rival Styles, he added: “I feel like what Harry stands for, as a fan of his and listening to his music, he stands for the same things that Eurovision celebrates – a freedom of expression, of inclusivity.

“A celebration of music, joy and togetherness”.

Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision (Eurovision/PA)

Ryder co-wrote the track with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran, and Max Wolfgang.

Wadge said: “It feels like a bit of music history. To be part of something that’s culturally shifted the public’s view on Eurovision is so lovely.

“We’ve ignored this amazing opportunity for artists and songwriters for too long.”

Securing number one for a seventh week, Styles now ties with We Don’t Talk About Bruno from the Disney film Encanto for the longest-running number one of the year so far.

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra also gain their first UK chart entry with Stefania at number 38.

On the albums chart, Florence + the Machine score their fourth number one album with Dance Fever.

The group, fronted by singer Florence Welch, previously claimed the top spot with Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011) and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015).

The band’s previous record, High As Hope, peaked at number two in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier