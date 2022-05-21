Jess Wright welcomes baby boy with husband William Lee-Kemp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jess Wright welcomes baby boy with husband William Lee-Kemp

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 12.06pm
Jess Wright (Ian West/PA)
Jess Wright (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Jess Wright has announced the birth of her first son with husband William Lee-Kemp.

The former The Only Way Is Essex cast member, 36, shared the news on Instagram with a photo of their baby gripping her finger as she holds Lee-Kemp’s hand.

She wrote: “We will hold your hand forever. 17-05-22”.

Wright announced in November she was pregnant with her first child following her marriage to Lee-Kemp in Majorca in September.

Her mother and Loose Women panellist Carol Wright was among the first to congratulate them, writing: “My heart is complete, can not tell you how proud I am of you both, it was wonderful to experience the journey love you my baby girl.

“You did amazing, he is beyond beautiful. Happiest grandparents ever now to have two beautiful bubbas to love and cherish for ever.”

The star’s sister Natalya added: “Our precious boy. the most special week ever. Love you all so much”.

Former Towie co-star Ferne McCann also shared her well-wishes, commenting: “Ahhhhhh congratulations darling” with blue heart emojis, while S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens wrote: “So beautiful. huge congratulations”.

Wright, whose brother Mark was also on Towie, had previously revealed that the couple discovered they were expecting during their wedding celebrations in Majorca.

Wright and Lee-Kemp married in a lavish ceremony on the Spanish island, followed by a pool-side reception and a banquet in a castle, which was broadcast in a special on ITVBe.

