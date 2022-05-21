Charles and Camilla to star in EastEnders special Jubilee episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Charles and Camilla to star in EastEnders special Jubilee episode

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 10.00pm
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will guest star in a special EastEnders episode in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee(BBC/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will guest star in a special EastEnders episode in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In the special programme, Charles and Camilla will surprise the residents of Albert Square at a street party held to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running BBC soap opera.

Viewers have already seen Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, decide to throw a Jubilee party for the Square.

The residents of Albert Square will get a shock when the royal couple grace the Jubilee street party (BBC/PA)

He will later tease that some very special guests will be in attendance but the partygoers will be left in shock when they are graced by the royals in an episode airing on June 2.

Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, will greet Charles and Camilla at the party and introduce them to the residents of Walford.

Speaking about her brush with royalty, Bright said: “I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it.

“I just thought, ‘Wow, they’ve never done anything like this before’. They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm.

The scenes were filmed when Charles and Camilla visited the EastEnders set in March (BBC/PA)

“So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “We are truly honoured to have both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders’ most special episodes.

“Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford, but it wasn’t just her, as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history.”

In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

The royal visitor stepped behind the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.

The special Jubilee episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on June 2.

