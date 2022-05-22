Lorraine Kelly attends Glyndebourne opening night with daughter Rosie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Lorraine Kelly attends Glyndebourne opening night with daughter Rosie

By Press Association
May 22 2022, 11.02am
Grant McCahon with Nina Myskow and Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Grant McCahon with Nina Myskow and Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie were among the guests at the opening night of the Glyndebourne opera festival.

The annual event at the stately home near Lewes, East Sussex, returned with its first programme in three years to be unaffected by Covid-19.

Broadcasters and columnists Janet Street-Porter, Angellica Bell and Nina Myskow were also among those present.

The festival, founded in 1934, this year features a staging of pioneering feminist composer Dame Ethel Smyth’s The Wreckers, which has only been staged professionally a handful of times since premiering in 1906.

Glyndebourne Festival
Musicians play at the opening night (Beresford Hodge/PA)

It is the first production by a major opera house since 1939 and the first staging of the original French-language version.

The opening night ended with bonfires being lit around the site, including on floating platforms on the lake, echoing the plot of the opera.

The show is one of four new productions which will run between May and August at this year’s festival.

Glyndebourne Festival
Guests arrive on site (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Glyndebourne’s executive chairman, Gus Christie, said: “We are delighted to welcome everyone back to the celebrated opening night of Glyndebourne festival.

“Over the past two years for obvious reasons we have had to modify our festival, so it’s such a pleasure to be back in full swing this year.

“We return with a performance to shake things up too. The Wreckers by the pioneering feminist composer Dame Ethel Smyth is a neglected masterpiece and this summer it will be heard in French, as its extraordinary composer intended, with a brand new production by Melly Still.

“There’s lots more brilliant opera to come before the end of August and this is the perfect way for us to begin the season.”

Glyndebourne Festival runs until August 28

