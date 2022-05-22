Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray announces he is ‘cured’ of lung cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray announces he is ‘cured’ of lung cancer

By Press Association
May 22 2022, 3.02pm
John Challis (left) who played Boycie and Patrick Murray who played Mickey Pearce in Only Fools and Horses (Yui Mok/PA)
John Challis (left) who played Boycie and Patrick Murray who played Mickey Pearce in Only Fools and Horses (Yui Mok/PA)

Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray has said his lung cancer is “cured” and that the tumour in his liver is shrinking.

Murray, 65, who played Mickey Pearce in the classic BBC sitcom, revealed in January that scans had caught a cancerous lung tumour in its early stages and that he had undergone an operation to have it removed, followed by chemotherapy.

Subsequent scans found another tumour in his liver that was unconnected to his lung cancer and also treatable.

He received transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (Tace), a minimally invasive procedure performed in interventional radiology to restrict a tumour’s blood supply.

Sharing a health update on Twitter, Murray said: “Thanks again for all your lovely messages. As you may know, I was diagnosed with lung cancer last July.

“After an op in Oct to remove the tumour I had chemo to help prevent the cancer returning. During this chemo, another tumour was discovered in my liver.

“Luckily for me this cancer was unconnected to the lung cancer and was also treatable. I had a procedure called Tace to deal with this.

“Last Friday l saw my oncologist. She told me the lung cancer was cured and that the tumour in my liver was shrinking.

John Challis National TV Awards
John Challis died of cancer in September 2021 (Ian West/PA)

“It’s not over yet, but as you can imagine I am over the moon with this latest news.”

Apparently referring to the annual Only Fools And Horses fan convention, he added: “Thanks to the brilliant doctors and nurses of our NHS, I will hopefully I be there, at next years convention.”

It comes after John Challis, who played unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Boycie in the beloved series, died from cancer aged 79 in September 2021.

Murray played dim-witted wide boy Mickey alongside David Jason as Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter on Only Fools And Horses from 1983 to 2003.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier