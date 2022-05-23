Challenge Anneka to return more than 30 years after original series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Challenge Anneka to return more than 30 years after original series

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 11.02am
Anneka Rice (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Anneka Rice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

TV presenter and broadcaster Anneka Rice will take on a new set of challenges as reality show Challenge Anneka returns, more than 30 years after the original series first aired.

The new four-part series will see Rice, 63, and her team of volunteers tackle a variety of challenges, responding to problems the British public are facing.

Challenge Anneka, which will air on Channel 5, will highlight everyday heroes and deserving communities at a time when they are in need of help.

Across the series Rice and her team will meet a wide range of inspirational people who will do everything they can to achieve the challenges.

Challenge Anneka originally aired on BBC One between 1989 and 1995.

The series was later rebooted on ITV for two special episodes which aired in 2006 and 2007.

In the new series viewers will see Rice visiting secret locations to meet the individuals at the heart of each challenge and be briefed on the task ahead of them.

Armed with her trusty mobile phone, buggy, lorry and Dave “the Soundman” Chapman – who also featured in the original series – Rice will be calling in big favours from well-known brands, big names and groups of volunteers all keen to lend a hand and tackle the challenges.

Speaking about the new series, Rice said: “I can’t believe this is actually happening.

Anneka Rice
Dave the Soundman will also be returning alongside Anneka Rice (Channel 5/PA)

“The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it’s good to be part of something bigger than ourselves.

“Dave the Soundman and I may have 130 years between us but the whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organisations who need help.

“Three decades on, the issues may look different but at their core they are the same, they’re about people and communities.

“And we may look a bit different too but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same.”

Challenge Anneka will air on Channel 5 later this year.

