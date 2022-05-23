Challenge Anneka to return more than 30 years after original series

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

TV presenter and broadcaster Anneka Rice will take on a new set of challenges as reality show Challenge Anneka returns, more than 30 years after the original series first aired.

The new four-part series will see Rice, 63, and her team of volunteers tackle a variety of challenges, responding to problems the British public are facing.

Challenge Anneka, which will air on Channel 5, will highlight everyday heroes and deserving communities at a time when they are in need of help.

Across the series Rice and her team will meet a wide range of inspirational people who will do everything they can to achieve the challenges.

Challenge Anneka originally aired on BBC One between 1989 and 1995.

The series was later rebooted on ITV for two special episodes which aired in 2006 and 2007.

In the new series viewers will see Rice visiting secret locations to meet the individuals at the heart of each challenge and be briefed on the task ahead of them.

Armed with her trusty mobile phone, buggy, lorry and Dave “the Soundman” Chapman – who also featured in the original series – Rice will be calling in big favours from well-known brands, big names and groups of volunteers all keen to lend a hand and tackle the challenges.

Speaking about the new series, Rice said: “I can’t believe this is actually happening.

Dave the Soundman will also be returning alongside Anneka Rice (Channel 5/PA)

“The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it’s good to be part of something bigger than ourselves.

“Dave the Soundman and I may have 130 years between us but the whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organisations who need help.

“Three decades on, the issues may look different but at their core they are the same, they’re about people and communities.

“And we may look a bit different too but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same.”

Challenge Anneka will air on Channel 5 later this year.