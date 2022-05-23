National Gallery to bring together work from renowned artists for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
National Gallery to bring together work from renowned artists for the first time

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 11.47am
Paul Gauguin’s Vision Of The Sermon1888 (National Gallery/PA)
A new exhibition of more than 100 paintings and sculptures by masters including Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh and Piet Mondrian will go on display at the National Gallery next year.

The ground-breaking exhibit titled After Impressionism will bring together radical art of European cities from 1886 to 1914 for the first time.

The display will begin with work from late 19th-century French artist Paul Gauguin, Dutch impressionist master Van Gogh, French sculptor Auguste Rodin and French post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne.

Paul Cezanne
Paul Cezanne’s Bathers Les Grandes Baigneuses (National Gallery/PA)

Cezanne’s master piece Bathers (Les Grandes Baigneuses), Gauguin’s Vision Of The Sermon and The Channel of Gravelines, Grand Fort-Philippe by French artist Georges Seurat will serve as particular highlights of the exhibition.

Visitors to the National Gallery will journey through the art of the late 19th and early 20th centuries created in cities such as Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Vienna and Barcelona.

The exhibition will finish with some of the most significant modernist works, ranging from Expressionism to Cubism and Abstraction.

It will showcase work from Dutch master Mondrian, Spain’s Picasso, Austrian painter Gustav Klimt, French Henri Matisse and Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky.

Georges Seurat
Channel of Gravelines, Grand Fort-Philippe by Georges Seurat (National Gallery/PA)

After Impressionism has been curated by art historian MaryAnne Stevens and Christopher Riopelle, the National Gallery’s Neil Westreich Curator of Post 1800 Paintings, with art historian and curator Julien Domercq.

Stevens said: “In this exhibition we seek to explore and define the complexities of a period in art, and in wider cultural manifestations, that can assert the claim to have broken links with tradition and laid the foundations for the art of the 20th and 21st centuries.”

The artwork is on loan from museums and private collections around the world.

Lenders include the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Musee Rodin in Paris and Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya in Barcelona.

After Impressionism will go on display at the National Gallery from March 25 until August 13 next year.

