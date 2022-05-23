This Morning to air live from Buckingham Palace to mark Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
This Morning to air live from Buckingham Palace to mark Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 12.07pm
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will host This Morning live from Buckingham Palace (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will host This Morning live from Buckingham Palace as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On May 24 ITV’s daytime show will be broadcast from the royal residence, with a variety of familiar faces offering an insight into different areas of the palace.

The news was announced on This Morning on Monday, as Willoughby, 41, told viewers: “Hello and welcome to your Monday this morning. It is the start of a brand new week and we have got a very exciting announcement.”

Two members of the London Fanfare Trumpets began playing and broadcaster and former MP Gyles Brandreth walked through the studio doors and read out an exclusive invitation from Buckingham Palace.

He said: “Dear Mr Schofield and Ms Willoughby, you have been given a royal appointment for tomorrow, as we will be broadcasting live from Buckingham Palace to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“You will be taking a look back at the Queen’s magnificent 70 years as sovereign, with a host of special guests.

“We look forward to welcoming you live from 10 o’clock tomorrow morning as the celebrations begin at Buckingham Palace.”

Willoughby replied: “I’m so excited. That almost made me cry,” with Schofield, 60, adding: “Beautifully done.”

The special broadcast will see Brandreth, 74, take viewers on a look back at the Queen’s history-making 70-year reign.

TV presenter and art lover Gok Wan will give a tour of the Picture Gallery and tell the story of some of the most exclusive artworks in the world.

Gyles Brandreth announced the news on This Morning earlier today (ITV/PA)

Wan, 47, will also discuss the Queen’s style evolution over the past eight decades, and how her fashion choices have inspired generations.

Horticultural expert David Domoney will explore the Queen’s favourite corners of her garden, while chef Phil Vickery will experience the royal kitchens and reveal the origins of legendary palace recipes.

This Morning editor Martin Frizell said: “This will be our way of commemorating one of the greatest monarchs in history.

“To be allowed to broadcast from the palace, which has been her home for most of her life, is an honour.

“Our viewers will be in for a real treat. We are taking a host of our This Morning family with us and I’m sure this will be a memorable day for us all.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub, and will broadcast live from Buckingham Palace on May 24.

