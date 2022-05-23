Letitia Wright says second Black Panther film honours Chadwick Boseman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Letitia Wright says second Black Panther film honours Chadwick Boseman

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 1.22pm
Letitia Wright has said late actor Chadwick Boseman is “honoured” in new Black Panther film (Ian West/PA)

Actress Letitia Wright has said the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have “honoured” the late Chadwick Boseman with their approach to the film.

Boseman, who played the lead role in the first instalment of the ground-breaking Marvel blockbuster, died in 2020, aged 43, following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Speaking to Variety magazine at the Cannes Film Festival, Wright said: “It is an incredible honour for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam packed with exciting stuff.”

The 28-year-old Guyanese-born British actress, who plays Shuri in the films, added: “We honoured him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise.

“And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced — and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations — but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

The film, which is directed by Ryan Coogler, is due to be released in November this year – more than four years after the release of the first film.

Boseman’s role as T’Challa will not be recast or digitally re-created in the second film.

Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer aged 43 (Ian West/PA)

Filming of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was forced to halt for almost two months after Wright sustained a shoulder injury and concussion after an accident on set in August last year.

Wright was also previously accused of sharing anti-vaccinate views while on set – which she subsequently denied.

In December 2020 she was widely criticised for sharing a video questioning the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in UK cinemas on November 11.

