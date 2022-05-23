Michael Morpurgo marks Platinum Jubilee with new biography of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Morpurgo marks Platinum Jubilee with new biography of the Queen

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 1.37pm
Michael Morpurgo reads from his new book There Once is a Queen (Steve Parsons/PA)
Best-selling children’s author Michael Morpurgo has carried out a reading of his latest book about the Queen’s life to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The War Horse writer read his book There Once Is A Queen at the live-streamed event at Portsmouth Central Library, Hampshire, in front of 120 pupils from the city’s St Jude’s School.

Michael Morpurgo stands holding his new book Once There is a Queen
Michael Morpurgo, the former Children’s Laureate, marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with his new book (Steve Parsons/PA)

The book, illustrated by Michael Foreman, begins with The Queen planting an oak tree with her father and follows her reign to the present day.

HarperCollins Children’s Books and national charity The Reading Agency are donating 5,000 copies of the book to libraries across the UK and Northern Ireland.

Children listen as Michael Morpurgo reads from his new book
An audience of 120 school children from St Jude’s School, plus an online live-stream, listened to the author’s reading at Portsmouth Central Library (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Morpurgo said: “Libraries have been, and continue to be, a constant in our communities, our schools, and lives.

“Libraries, and particularly the librarians who work in them, are vital for us all, but especially for those who need them most: those with least, young, and old.”

Councillor Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: “Anything which helps promote a culture of books and reading among children and young people in the city is warmly welcomed, and we are delighted to be involved in this event.”

