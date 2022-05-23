Complaints about Susanna Reid’s interview with Prime Minister not pursued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Complaints about Susanna Reid's interview with Prime Minister not pursued

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 2.11pm Updated: May 23 2022, 3.09pm
Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)
Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

Complaints relating to Susanna Reid’s interview with Boris Johnson on Good Morning Britain have been assessed but will not be pursued, Ofcom has said.

Some 98 complaints, relating to due impartiality, were received by the media watchdog about the interview on ITV which saw Reid challenge the Prime Minister on a broad range of subjects, notably the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

The interview, broadcast from 10 Downing Street on May 3, also saw Reid, 51, ask the Tory leader why he would not resign over the partygate scandal, breaking the law and following accusations that he misled Parliament.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We assessed complaints about this interview with the Prime Minister.

“We found he was given sufficient opportunity to put across the Government’s position, and the strong line of questioning was in keeping with regular viewers’ expectations of interviews with political figures on this programme.”

The interview, which marked Mr Johnson’s first full appearance on the ITV breakfast show since 2017 when he was foreign secretary, also made headlines after he asked Reid “Who’s Lorraine?”

As the interview ended, Reid referenced ITV’s Lorraine, which airs after GMB, to which Mr Johnson asked: “Who’s Lorraine?”

“Who’s Lorraine? Lorraine is a legend!” Reid fired back.

Presenter Lorraine Kelly, 62, later said she did not expect the Prime Minister to know who she is.

Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan Uncensored launches on TalkTV (TalkTV/PA)

A complaint about offensive language used during Piers Morgan’s new TalkTV programme, Uncensored, has also been assessed but will not be pursued, Ofcom said.

During a broadcast on May 16, a guest said the word c*** and swore during an appearance, which saw Morgan, 57, apologise for the language during and after the broadcast.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “Although a guest used offensive language during this live programme, there were swift apologies by the presenter, the audio was dipped and the interview was cut short.

“Given these actions, we won’t be pursuing further.”

A spokesman for Piers Morgan Uncensored said: “Piers Morgan Uncensored is a fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews; celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views.

“Every opinion matters, but offensive abuse is never an acceptable substitute for respectful conversation.”

TalkTV is the new venture from News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun, and it saw Piers Morgan: Uncensored launch on April 25 with an exclusive interview with former American president Donald Trump.

Other celebrity guests who have appeared on Morgan’s new show include Rupert Everett and former The Weakest Link host Anne Robinson.

Morgan famously stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain last year and then subsequently left the show after saying he did not believe claims made by former Suits actress Meghan Markle – the Duchess of Sussex – during her and Harry’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

