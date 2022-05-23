Eurovision final becomes most-watched TV programme of 2022 so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eurovision final becomes most-watched TV programme of 2022 so far

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 5.25pm
The Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin on May 14 (Luca Bruno/AP)
The Eurovision Song Contest final was the UK’s most-watched TV programme of the year so far, figures show.

An average 9.3 million people saw BBC One’s coverage of the four-hour spectacular in Turin earlier this month, which ended in an emotional victory for Ukraine, with Sam Ryder claiming second place for the UK.

This was just enough to beat the 9.2 million who saw the final episode of BBC One thriller The Tourist, which aired in January.

It was also the largest audience for a Eurovision final in more than a decade.

Italy Eurovision Song Grand Final
The UK’s Sam Ryder performs Space Man at the Eurovision Song Contest final in Turin on May 14 2022 (Luca Bruno/AP)

The figures published by the research organisation Barb are the official consolidated ratings for the final, meaning they include people who recorded and watched the broadcast up to seven days later.

They cover audiences watching on TV sets, PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Other programmes in the most-watched top five of the year include ITV crime drama Trigger Point, with 8.9 million viewing the debut episode in January; and The Thief, His Wife & the Canoe, ITV’s dramatisation of the real-life disappearance of John Darwin, which attracted 8.7 million for its first episode in April.

Old favourite Britain’s Got Talent is also in the top five, with 8.3 million watching the launch episode in April on ITV.

The last time the Eurovision final had ratings of more than nine million was in 2011, when an average TV audience of 9.7 million saw former boy band Blue represent the UK in Dusseldorf, Germany, where they finished in a respectable 11th place while Azerbaijan came first.

This year’s audience of 9.3 million is up from 7.7 million in 2021, when UK hopeful James Newman finished last with zero points.

