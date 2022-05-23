Carol Kirkwood ‘touched’ by reaction to her engagement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carol Kirkwood has thanked her Twitter followers for their messages of congratulation after announcing she is engaged, writing: “I am really touched.”

The 59-year-old’s news was disclosed on Monday by her BBC Breakfast colleagues Sally Nugent and Jon Kay as she reported from the Chelsea Flower Show.

The BBC weather presenter has not publicly revealed the name of her new fiance but showed off her engagement ring during the broadcast.

I have just been reading through all your lovely tweets. THANK YOU SO MUCH. I am really touched … and very happy!! ❤️❤️❤️xxx — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) May 23, 2022

Kirkwood later posted on Twitter: “I have just been reading through all your lovely tweets. THANK YOU SO MUCH. I am really touched … and very happy!!”

ITV weather presenter Holly Green, BBC journalist Victoria Fritz and former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker were among those who had sent messages during the day.

Walker tweeted: “Carol Kirkwood is the best of us. Delighted she has found someone who can handle her headlock hugs. Congratulations Carol. If you get married live on #BBCBreakfast can I come back for a one off?”

“We went out for a picnic…then out came a ring” 💍@carolkirkwood is giving #BBCBreakfast all the details on her engagement 🥰 pic.twitter.com/IE8Sl61eMO — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 23, 2022

Her news was revealed when Nugent told her: “I’m a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don’t know how you’re managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol.”

Kirkwood replied, saying: “Oh that one, thank you Sal. It is rather nice, I got engaged.”

The Scottish presenter was a contestant in the 2015 series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Pasha Kovalev.

Her long-term partner has been described previously in reports as her “secret boyfriend”.

Kirkwood was married for 25 years to businessman Jimmy Kirkwood.