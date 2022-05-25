Kate Moss to appear via videolink to testify in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Moss to appear via videolink to testify in Johnny Depp defamation trial

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 2.46am
Kate Moss to appear via videolink to testify in Johnny Depp defamation trial (Ian West/PA)
Kate Moss is due to give evidence in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his former partner Amber Heard.

The British supermodel, who dated Mr Depp in the 1990s, is expected to appear in court by videolink on Wednesday.

Ms Moss is being called by the actor’s legal team, who were seen appearing to celebrate when her name was mentioned by Ms Heard during her testimony last week.

The actress had described hearing a rumour that Mr Depp had pushed the model down a flight of stairs, which may become the subject of questions put to Ms Moss during her testimony.

The court has previously heard from another of Mr Depp’s former partners, Ellen Barkin, who said he had been controlling during their brief relationship.

As well as Ms Moss and Ms Barkin, the actor has dated actresses Jennifer Grey and Sherilyn Fenn,

He was also in a relationship with French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, with whom he shares two children, for fourteen years.

Mr Depp was also engaged to his Edward Scissorhands co-star Winona Ryder and got a tattoo reading “Winona Forever” on his arm, which has previously been mentioned during the US defamation trial.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post (Jim Watson/AP)

The actor is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

Over the past several weeks jurors have heard details of multiple instances of abuse, with accusations of violence levelled at both Mr Depp and Ms Heard.

Ms Moss’ testimony comes in the final week of the trial, taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia, with closing arguments expected on Friday.

