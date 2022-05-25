Hollywood stars express ‘rage and grief’ following deadly Texas school shooting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer and Chris Evans are among the famous faces expressing “rage and grief” in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a primary school in Texas.

Celebrities called for an end to violence and criticised the US government over the lax gun laws that allowed the tragic incident to occur.

At least 19 children and one teacher were reported dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

The incident is the deadliest to occur at a US primary school since the infamous Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed almost a decade ago.

Pop megastar Swift shared a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who delivered an emotional message in a press conference before the NBA western conference finals.

“Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde,” she wrote in a tweet.

“By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak.

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

“Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

Oscar’s co-host Schumer said: “We are grieving with the Uvalde community, a predominantly Latinx community, and everyone else impacted by yet another senseless act of violence in our schools.

“This is yet another tragic example of how pervasive this public health crisis is in our country.”

Captain America star Evans wrote in all capitals: “F****** enough!”

His fellow Marvel superhero Simu Liu also called for there to be “accountability” over the incident.

“Heartbroken for the families, friends and classmates of Robb Elementary School,” he said.

“My deepest condolences go out to those affected, and my mind yearns for accountability.

“A system that allows for this many mass shootings simply must change. It’s time to demand action.”

Heartbroken for the families, friends and classmates of Robb Elementary School. My deepest condolences go out to those affected, and my mind yearns for accountability. A system that allows for this many mass shootings simply must change. It's time to demand action. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) May 25, 2022

British actor Jason Isaacs asked: “When will the right to bear arms be balanced against the right to live free from fear of slaughter by arms?”

Oscar-winning producer Finneas also expressed anger at the situation, writing: “Anyone saying ‘now isn’t the time to talk about gun control’ doesn’t care that kids got f****** murdered today.”

Other celebrities expressing their shock and horror at the situation included Kylie Jenner, George Takei, and Jake Paul.

Posting on her Instagram story, reality star Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott, said: “Another school shooting. Devastating.

If we want things to change, we must demand it from our leaders. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2022

“Breaks my heart for these families.”

Veteran Star Trek actor Takei added: “There are no words. And there are no actions ever taken.

“If we want things to change, we must demand it from our leaders.”

Poet Amanda Gorman, who shot to fame following a reading at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in January 2021, penned a poem following the Texas shooting and posted it on social media.

It read: “Schools scared to death.

“The truth is, one education under desks, Stooped low from bullets; That plunge when we ask.

“Where our children Shall live & how & if.”

Sharing a link to gun violence charity Everytown, Gorman captioned her post: “Americans—you know enough is enough.

“If you do anything today, let it not be just to grieve, but to act.”