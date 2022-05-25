Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 2.12pm
(Victoria Jones/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.

The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.

Platinum Jubilee
Wax figures of Queen Elizabeth II and members of the royal family at Madame Tussauds London ahead the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (PA)

Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London in March 2020.

The Queen’s waxwork, which is the 23rd of 24 created of the monarch by Madame Tussauds London across her 70–year reign, has been dressed in a recreation of the garment she wore in her official Diamond Jubilee portrait.

The white and silver lace dress is covered in 53,000 Swarovski elements, completed with a blue silk sash and topped off by a replica of the diamond and pearl George IV State Diadem.

Platinum Jubilee
Studio artists Luisa Compobassi (left) and Jo Kinsey (right) make their final touches to the wax figure of Queen Elizabeth II at Madame Tussauds London ahead the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge’s figure has been dressed in an emerald Jenny Packham gown, worn on a state visit to Pakistan in 2019 and again at the Royal Variety Show in 2021.

Harry, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have been dressed in tuxedos, while the Duchess of Cornwall joins them in a powder blue ball gown.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “With Harry and Meghan returning to the UK to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee it felt only right that our figures come together once more on our Royal Throne Room set to join in the family festivities.

Platinum Jubilee
Studio artists Luisa Compobassi (left), Caryn Mitanni (back) and Jo Kinsey (right) make their final touches to the wax figure of Queen Elizabeth II at Madame Tussauds London ahead the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (PA)

“Our much-loved royal family figures have also been given an elegant new look ahead of the much-anticipated celebrations, decked out in their black tie finery to mark this once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

“At Madame Tussauds London we have a long history with the royal family, with British monarchs doing us the honour of sitting for our artists since 1809.

“We’re so proud this has continued into the 21th century and we can continue celebrating major milestones for Her Majesty the Queen.”

Royal fans can also view the Royal Dress Collection that will be on display at Madame Tussauds London from May 27, showcasing seven gowns that have graced some of the Queen’s 24 figures created during her 70-year reign.

