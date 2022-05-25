Kate Moss says Johnny Depp never pushed her down stairs during brief evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Moss says Johnny Depp never pushed her down stairs during brief evidence

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 2.58pm Updated: May 25 2022, 4.04pm
Kate Moss says Johnny Depp never pushed her down stairs during short testimony (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)
Kate Moss says Johnny Depp never pushed her down stairs during short testimony (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Kate Moss has told a court Johnny Depp “never” pushed her down any stairs, contrary to rumours discussed by Amber Heard during the US defamation trial.

The British supermodel said the actor, with whom she was in a relationship from 1994 to 1998, had not “pushed, kicked or threw me” down any stairs while they were together.

She appeared by videolink at Fairfax County District Court, Virginia, on Wednesday to give evidence which lasted barely two minutes.

She was called by Mr Depp’s legal team, who had appeared to celebrate when her name was mentioned by Ms Heard during her evidence last week.

The actress had described hearing a rumour that Mr Depp had pushed Ms Moss down a flight of stairs, and had recalled it in an altercation between the actor and her sister Whitney.

Speaking from Gloucestershire, Ms Moss said the allegation over the incident at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica was not true, and Mr Depp had come to her aid.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm,” she said.

“As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me.

“(Mr Depp) came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Film Festivals – Cannes – Depp and Moss
The British supermodel dated Mr Depp in the 1990s (PA)

Mr Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew asked Ms Moss if the Hollywood star had ever pushed her down stairs.

“No, he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” she replied.

Ms Heard’s team chose not to cross-examine Ms Moss, who was released by judge Penney Azcarate.

The court has previously heard from another of Mr Depp’s former partners, Ellen Barkin, who said he had been controlling during their brief relationship.

The actor has also dated actresses Jennifer Grey and Sherilyn Fenn,

He was also in a relationship for 14 years with French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, with whom he had two children.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
Ms Moss appeared by videolink in Fairfax County District Court (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Mr Depp was also engaged to his Edward Scissorhands co-star Winona Ryder and had “Winona Forever” tattooed on his arm, which has previously been mentioned during the US defamation trial.

He is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

Over the past several weeks jurors have heard details of multiple instances of abuse, with accusations of violence levelled at both Mr Depp and Ms Heard.

Ms Moss’s evidence came in the final week of the trial, with closing arguments expected on Friday.

