Student and Derry Girls fan writes dissertation about hit show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Student and Derry Girls fan writes dissertation about hit show

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 4.44pm Updated: May 25 2022, 9.06pm
University of York student Reiltin Doherty has written her dissertation on Derry Girls (Reiltin Doherty/PA)
University of York student Reiltin Doherty has written her dissertation on Derry Girls (Reiltin Doherty/PA)

A Northern Ireland student and Derry Girls fan is hoping to have her university dissertation published after she wrote it about the hit sit-com.

Reiltin Doherty, originally from the Waterside in Derry, is a final year student at the University of York, studying English and Related Literature.

An avid fan of the Channel Four show, Reiltin, 21, explained that an idea to feature Derry Girls as her dissertation subject originally started out as a joke.

Derry Girls
The cast of Derry Girls, which recently came to an end (Aidan Monaghan/Channel 4/PA)

She said: “My dad started joking about it way back in first year that I should write my dissertation on Derry Girls, because I was a fan of the show.

“But when it actually came down to writing my proposal I thought that it was probably a good idea and I could see how it could all come together.

“So I went for it and here we are.”

The dissertation is titled: “Being a Derry Girl, it’s a state of mind: Humour, Teens and the Troubles in Derry Girls.”

She added: “I split the dissertation into three different chapters; one evaluating the humour, especially in the first season, around the Troubles. The second chapter looks more at those episodes that have minimal or no references to the Troubles and shows how important they are for showcasing normal life in Northern Ireland.

“The third chapter evaluates the moments which are emotional and poignant and how important they are of reminding audiences of how bad the Troubles were and how we can’t go back to that.”

The Derry Girls dissertation (Reiltin Doherty/PA)

She added: “I was a fan of the show from the beginning. I have watched them all.

“I just think the humour is just so authentic. I remember going into school the day after the first episode aired and everyone was talking about it, saying ‘this girl’s like Orla’ or ‘that teacher is like Sister Michael’.

“It shows real life and even people who are not from Derry can understand and relate to so much of it. It is a very special show.

“I liked that they ended the show on a high point and I really enjoyed the last episode. It was very moving and very well done.”

Reiltin submitted her dissertation just before the final episode of Derry Girls was broadcast and has been left stunned by the reaction.

She said: “I have had a couple of people reach out to me with ideas about how to get it published and my department at the university are going to try and support me in that, so that’s really exciting.

“I’ve been doing lots of interviews. I never expected it to become this big. It has just spun out of control.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]