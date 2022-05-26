National Gallery to explore legacy of Saint Francis of Assisi in new exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

National Gallery to explore legacy of Saint Francis of Assisi in new exhibition

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 9.02am
Francisco de Zurbaran’s paintingSaint Francis In Meditation (The National Gallery, London/PA)
Francisco de Zurbaran’s paintingSaint Francis In Meditation (The National Gallery, London/PA)

An exhibition exploring the life and legacy of Saint Francis of Assisi will open at the National Gallery next spring.

Saint Francis (1182–1226) was a revered religious figure who was canonised by Pope Gregory IX in the 13th century and made the designated patron saint of Italy along with Catherine of Siena.

He was also made the patron saint of ecology in 1979 by Pope John Paul II.

Running from May 6 to July 30 2023, the exhibition will feature imagery from the 13th Century to the present day including artwork, relics, manuscripts, films and even a Marvel comic book.

The exhibition is due to run from May 6 to July 30 2023 (Antony Gormley/Tate/PA)

Curators will bring together paintings from across the National Gallery’s collection by artists including Sassetta, Botticelli and Zurbaran.

It will also feature international loans including Caravaggio’s Saint Francis Of Assisi In Ecstasy, as well as works by Stanley Spencer, Antony Gormley and Giuseppe Penone.

British sculptor Richard Long has been commissioned to do a piece for the exhibition.

The gallery has said that the range of artwork will “throw light on how Saint Francis has captured the imagination of artists, and how his appeal has transcended time, continents and differing religious traditions”.

It added that the exhibition aims to examine how his “spiritual radicalism, his commitment to the poor, his love of God and nature” and how his striving for “peace between enemies and openness to dialogue with other religions” is still relevant today.

The show will be curated by National Gallery director Gabriele Finaldi and the gallery’s Ahmanson research associate curator in art and religion, Joost Joustra.

It will be accompanied by an illustrated publication and a programme of lectures, events, activities and digital content.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier