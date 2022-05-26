AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan set for return of The Big Breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan set for return of The Big Breakfast

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 3.38pm
AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan (Channel 4/Ricky Darko/PA)
AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan (Channel 4/Ricky Darko/PA)

TV presenters AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan have been confirmed as hosts of The Big Breakfast when it returns to Channel 4 this summer.

The Big Breakfast first launched as a weekday morning entertainment programme in 1992 and last aired in its original format more than two decades ago.

The show will return in August for four weeks, with Odudu and Gilligan, both 34, as its presenters.

The pair hosted a one-off special last year as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project, which saw a day of programming during which the broadcaster aired shows fronted by black stars and featuring black contributors.

The project was part of Channel 4’s commitment to represent and champion under-represented audiences and communities.

The presenting partnership won Odudu and Gilligan the Royal Television Society award for entertainment performance earlier this year.

The show will broadcast live on Saturday mornings for two-and-a-half hours, during which Bafta-winner Gilligan and broadcaster Odudu will be joined by a range of guests to dissect the day’s hot topics.

Speaking about the show, Odudu said: “There really is nothing like The Big Breakfast on our screens.

“I loved hosting it last year and I am looking forward to being back at the house to kick off summer weekends on this now award-winning show.”

The Big Breakfast
The pair hosted a one off episode of the show in 2021 as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front initiative (Ricky Darko/Channel 4/PA)

Gilligan added: “I love being part of this incredible history-making show. The whole team are so spectacular, and I have so much fun working with AJ – she’s one of the best in the business.

“And now a live summer series? Let’s go!”

During its original run, the show became distinctive for broadcasting from an actual house, known as The Big Breakfast House, which had been a run of lock-keepers’ cottages in Tower Hamlets in East London.

A variety of famous faces presented the show originally, including Chris Evans, Gaby Roslin, Zoe Ball and Denise van Outen.

Phil Harris, head of entertainment at Channel 4, said: “Mo and AJ both have their own big primetime entertainment shows on Channel 4 this year with The Lateish Show and The Bridge, so it’s really exciting to be able to harness their combined power and brilliant chemistry to smash into the morning schedules once again.”

The Big Breakfast will air live on Channel 4 on Saturday mornings in August.

