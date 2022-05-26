Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 9.02pm Updated: May 26 2022, 9.52pm
Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode (dpa/Alamy Live News)
Depeche Mode’s keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died at the age of 60, the band has announced.

Fletcher, nicknamed “Fletch”, founded the group in Basildon in 1980 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two years ago.

In a statement, Depeche Mode said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint”.

Fletcher was born in Nottingham and moved to Basildon as a young boy, where he formed the band that would become known as Depeche Mode with Martin Gore and Vince Clarke.

While Clarke left in the early 1980s, Fletcher stayed with the group throughout its four-decade history, from its debut album Speak and Spell to 2017’s Spirit.

During this period, two of its albums reached Number 1 in the charts: Songs of Faith and Devotion, and Ultra.

Lol Tolhurst, drummer with The Cure, shared a heartfelt tribute to Fletcher after news of his death broke.

“Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed,” he tweeted.

“I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men.

“My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch.”

Carol Decker, lead singer for the band T’Pau, described Fletcher as “a lovely guy”, adding: “Sending all my love to his family friends and band members.”

Fletcher leaves behind a wife, Grainne, to whom he was married for almost 30 years, and two children, Megan and Joe.

His former bandmates said their “hearts are with his family” and asked fans to “keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time”.

