Charles and Camilla celebrate Platinum Jubilee in EastEnders teaser clip

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall can be seen celebrating amongst the residents of Albert Square in a teaser clip for an upcoming EastEnders special.

The episode will see Charles and Camilla surprise the residents at a street party held to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In the clip shown after Thursday’s episode of the BBC soap opera, partygoers are told “you have got to see this mystery guest” as it cuts to an image of the royal couple pulling up in a car beside The Queen Vic pub.

The scenes were filmed when Charles and Camilla visited the EastEnders set in March (BBC/PA)

As Charles and Camilla arrive they are greeted by Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, who says: “Welcome to Walford”.

Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, proceed to introduce the royals to their fellow residents.

Patrick Trueman, played by Rudolph Walker, tells a fellow resident their attendance is “amazing” as the royal couple talk to the crowd.

Charles and Camilla can also be seen raising a glass in honour of the monarch while surrounded by the soap stars.

The residents of Albert Square get a shock when the royal couple grace the jubilee street party (BBC/PA)

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running soap opera.

In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

The royal visitor stepped behind the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.

The special Platinum Jubilee episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on June 2.