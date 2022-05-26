Grenfell Tower Inquiry play to air on Channel 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grenfell Tower Inquiry play to air on Channel 4

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 12.02am
A scene from Grenfell: Value Engineering at the Tabernacle Theatre in London (Tristram Kenton/PA)
Not-for-profit play Grenfell: Value Engineering will air on Channel 4 next month after running on stage in London and Birmingham last year.

The production, which will be called Grenfell on Channel 4 and All 4, is a dramatisation of verbatim excerpts from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The ongoing public inquiry is investigating the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people and gutted the high-rise building on June 14 2017.

Grenfell Tower stock
The Grenfell Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The production originally ran at The Tabernacle in London and at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in 2021.

Grenfell sets out to discover why the devastating fire happened after the refurbishment of the tower block in North Kensington, London.

The production is based entirely on the words of those involved in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and is produced and directed by Nicolas Kent.

Grenfell was created by Kent and the creative team responsible for the dramatisation of The Colour Of Justice: The Stephen Lawrence Inquiry, which ran at the Tricycle Theatre and the National Theatre in 1999.

Speaking about the production, Kent said: “In the heart of one of the richest boroughs in Europe 72 people died in the horrific circumstances of the Grenfell Tower fire, and this play looks at the causes, failures and those responsible for this tragedy, and how we can try to ensure that it never happens again.

“When last autumn we produced the play close to the Grenfell site the production was welcomed by the four main Grenfell support organisations.

“We were regularly told by residents that they hoped it would have a future life as they believed it’s important that people kept talking about the systemic failures which led to the fire.

“We are pleased that Channel 4 has now made it possible for the play to reach a much larger audience.”

Grenfell will also feature an introduction by former Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow.

Speaking about the production, head of Channel 4 drama Caroline Hollick said: “I’m proud that Channel 4 is able to bring this extraordinary verbatim play to our screens.

“It is an utterly shocking indictment of the tragic mistakes, corporate greed and buck-passing of so many involved with the Grenfell tragedy – it’s hard to imagine a fictional drama cutting quite as close to the bone.”

Grenfell will air on Channel 4 and All 4 in June.

