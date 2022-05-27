Amber Heard’s abuse claims a ‘profound cruelty’ to real survivors, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amber Heard’s abuse claims a ‘profound cruelty’ to real survivors, court hears

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 3.50pm Updated: May 27 2022, 4.20pm
Amber Heard's abuse claims 'act of profound cruelty' to real survivors, court hears
Amber Heard’s abuse claims ‘act of profound cruelty’ to real survivors, court hears (Steve Helber/AP)

Amber Heard’s claims that Johnny Depp was violent towards her are “an act of profound cruelty to true survivors of domestic abuse”, a court has heard.

Lawyers for the actor said a “mountain” of evidence that Mr Depp assaulted his former partner was “simply not there” as they made their closing remarks in the high-profile US defamation lawsuit.

The actor is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name, yet his lawyers say it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard while they were together.

His lawyer Camille Vasquez began her opening remarks on Friday by reminding jurors that Ms Heard had filed a restraining order against her former partner on May 27 2016.

“In doing so ruined his life by falsely telling the world that she was a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr Depp,” she said.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
The actor is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post (Steve Helber/AP)

“On May 27 2022, exactly six years later, we ask you to give Mr Depp his life back.

“What is at stake in this trial is a man’s life.”

She continued: “There is an abuser in this courtroom but it is not Mr Depp.

“There is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms Heard.”

Ms Vasquez told jurors that there was no evidence that Mr Depp had abused Ms Heard, only “a mountain of unproven allegations”.

“The mountain of evidence that Mr Depp abused Ms Heard is simply not there,” she said.

“What we have is a mountain of unproven allegations that are wild, over the top and implausible, and you can’t pick and choose which of these wild allegations to believe and which ones to disregard.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
His lawyer Camille Vasquez began her opening remarks on Friday (Steve Helber/AP)

“You either believe all of it, or none of it.

“Either she is a victim of truly horrific abuse or she is a woman who is willing to say absolutely anything.

She added: “It is disturbing to think Ms Heard would make up the horrific tales of abuse that she testified to in this courtroom.

“What Ms Heard testified to in this courtroom is a story of far too many women, but the overwhelming evidence and weight of that evidence is that it is not her story.

“It is not Ms Heard’s story.

“It was an act of profound cruelty not just to Mr Depp, but to true survivors of domestic abuse for Ms Heard to hold herself out as a public figure representing domestic abuse.

“It was false, it was defamatory and it caused irreparable harm.”

Recalling her and her colleague Benjamin Chew’s opening statements, Ms Vasquez continued: “We told you that this would be the performance of her lifetime, as a heroic survivor of abuse.

“She came into this courtroom ready to give the performance of her lifetime, and she gave it.”

But she added the court had heard evidence from Ms Heard’s acting coach, who said Ms Heard had difficulty pretending to cry while acting.

“You saw it, Ms Heard sobbing without tears while spinning elaborate, exaggerated, fantastical accounts of abuse,” she said.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
During the course of the trial, held at the Fairfax County District Court in Virginia, legions of fans have gathered outside the courthouse (Craig Hudson/AP)

Mr Chew concluded the closing remarks by telling jurors that Mr Depp’s reputation would be “forever tarnished” by the allegations of abuse and that the truth was “worth fighting for”.

“This case is about…restoring (Mr Depp’s) lost reputation,” Mr Chew said.

“It’s about showing his children, Lily Rose and Jack that the truth is worth fighting for.

“It is.”

Mr Chew returned to his seat and was seen to embrace Mr Depp.

The actor is claiming 50 million dollars (£40 million) in damages in the lawsuit and says that the allegations caused him to lose several high-profile film roles, including the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates Of The Caribbean franchises.

Ms Heard is counter-suing Mr Depp over comments previously made by his lawyer Adam Waldman, who allegedly referred to her abuse claims as a “hoax”.

The case is being brought in Virginia rather than in California, where the actors live, because The Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

During the course of the trial, held at the Fairfax County District Court in Virginia, legions of fans have gathered outside in an attempt to enter the courtroom and observe proceedings.

Scores were pictured outside on Friday ahead of the closing arguments.

