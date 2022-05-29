Teenager named first ever Scottish Young Musician Solo Performer of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager named first ever Scottish Young Musician Solo Performer of the Year

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 9.21pm
Juliet Robertson is the first Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year (Ian Georgeson/PA)
A 14-year-old pianist from Stirlingshire has become the first ever Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year.

Juliet Robertson, an S2 pupil from Dunblane High School, said she was shocked to learn of her win.

She started playing piano aged four and wowed judges at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) on Sunday with her performance of Debussy’s Claire de Lune.

The teenager is part of the RCS Juniors and has competed in Japan and across Scotland.

The 14-year-old pianist was chosen by industry experts after wowing the audience at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (Ian Georgeson/PA)

Juliet was one of 22 of the best young musicians from across Scotland who gathered in Glasgow to compete in the first ever final.

A panel of industry experts chose the 14-year-old as winner and she receives £1,000 to spend on furthering her musical career as well as The Maid Of Morven trophy.

The prestigious music school has also given Juliet coaching sessions, participation in masterclasses and a studio recording session.

She said: “I was really shocked to hear my name called as the winner and I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.

“I wasn’t even expecting to win my regional final, so to be holding this trophy now feels incredible.

“Everyone else was amazing and performed so well.

“I can’t believe I’m the first Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year.”

Yuan Wong, from Renfewshire, and Ben Dickinson, from East Renfrewshire, were both runners-up and received £250 towards their musical goals.

Christopher Bell, head of the judging panel who presented the awards, said: “All four judges have been thrilled to witness such interesting and delightful performances today.

Julie Robertson, 14, has been playing piano since the age of four. (Ian Georgeson).

“Our decisions were unanimous.

“Everyone’s a winner in their own regional competition, and we wish them all well as they continue to develop their talent for the future.”

The Scotland-wide competition was run by the Music Education Partnership Group who works with every school and local authority to support music education and opportunities.

