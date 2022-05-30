‘Jaw-dropping’: Man disguised as woman in wheelchair hurls cake at Mona Lisa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

‘Jaw-dropping’: Man disguised as woman in wheelchair hurls cake at Mona Lisa

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 12.46pm Updated: May 30 2022, 2.36pm
The activist punched the Mona Lisa’s protective glass before smearing it with the cake (@lukeXC2002/Twitter)
The activist punched the Mona Lisa’s protective glass before smearing it with the cake (@lukeXC2002/Twitter)

A man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair has thrown cake at the Mona Lisa, in a moment described as “jaw-dropping” by witnesses.

Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting was unharmed in the incident at the Louvre in Paris on Sunday, as the attack left a smear of white cream across its protective glass.

The perpetrator, wearing a wig and lipstick, called on people to “think of the Earth” as they were led from the scene.

Liverpool FC fan Klevis, who did not wish to share his second name, was at the Louvre following his side’s 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

“I had mixed emotions, was feeling sad and disappointed,” the 26-year-old from Albania told the PA news agency.

“I came to Paris for the match and the second thing I planned to do was to see the Mona Lisa.

“Some guy dressed as an old woman on a wheelchair attacked it with a cake.

“What were the odds this would happen?”

Fellow Louvre visitor Luke Sundberg, a track and field runner from Denver, Colorado, witnessed the incident as he was queuing to view the masterpiece.

“The crowd begin gasping and we looked up and some man in a wheelchair (dressed) as an old lady ran up to the painting and started punching it before smearing cake all over it,” the 20-year-old told PA.

“It took about 10 to 15 seconds for the security to actually take the man away, but the crowd seemed to panic a little bit.

“It was jaw-dropping, it was a lot to take in considering how historic Mona Lisa is… the moment was once in a million.”

The activist was also seen throwing roses in the gallery.

As he was escorted out by security, he was heard saying: “Think of the Earth. There are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”

A video from Mr Sundberg showed a crowd near the painting break into applause after the cream was cleaned from the glass.

The 16th-century work had the glass installed in the 1950s to protect it after an acid attack.

Following Sunday’s incident, a 36-year-old man was detained and sent to a police psychiatric unit, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Monday. It said it had opened an investigation into the damage of cultural artefacts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]