Lifestyle

Jubilee peloton chasing Olympic cycling stars to take to The Mall for pageant

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 3.08pm
Dame Laura Kenny and Sir Jason Kenny (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dame Laura Kenny and Sir Jason Kenny (Danny Lawson/PA)

A peloton of 300 cyclists, riding vintage bikes from across the seven decades of the Queen’s reign, is to travel down The Mall led by Sir Chris Hoy and cycling golden couple Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny during the Jubilee pageant.

Olympic champions Sir Chris, Dame Laura and Sir Jason will be among six ‘hero cyclists’ who race towards Buckingham Palace ready to complete a 360-degree circuit of the Queen Victoria Memorial on Sunday.

They will be joined by fellow sports stars – Paralympic gold medallists Lora Marie Fachie and Kadeena Cox, and Olympic mountain biking gold medal winner Thomas Piddock.

Hoy visits Olympic Park
Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy will cycle down The Mall to the palace during the pageant (Matt Alexander/PA)

A tandem chopper, a bakery delivery bike, 1980s BMXs, a 1960s Jensen Road Racing Bicycle and sit-up-and beg 1950s Pashley boneshakers will be among those chasing behind, as the cyclists ring their bells and toot their horns along the route.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Nancy Xu and Jowita Przystal will be joining the pack on a pedal-driven vehicle.

A performing cast of 6,000 people is taking part in the 3km spectacular carnival procession in central London on the final day of the Jubilee weekend.

Some 205 vehicles will appear as part of the parade, including 11 Morris Minors, seven Land Rovers, 20 vintage Minis including one in the shape of an Outspan Orange and seven original James Bond vehicles.

60th anniversary of the Mini
Twenty vintage Minis will take part in the procession (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ice cream vans, JCBs, Del-Boy’s Only Fools And Horses three-wheeled Reliant Regal Supervan III, 15 Sinclair C5s, and seven open-top double-decker buses decorated in images of the decade they represent will also head down The Mall and past the palace.

The ambitious £15 million pageant is split into four acts: For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives progressing through seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let’s Celebrate telling the story of the Queen’s life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle starring Ed Sheeran and close to 200 celebrities.

